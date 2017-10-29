

CTV Ottawa





The fall storm underway right now in Ottawa has pushed 2017 to be the wettest year on record, according to Environment Canada data.

Rolf Campbell with Yow Weather Records says since January more than 1000mm of rain has fallen in the capital this year.

With so many businesses relying on weather - it is a record not everyone wanted to reach.

The Executive Director of the Ottawa Food Bank says 2017 is the worst growing season they have experienced.

“We grew 25 per cent less produce than we would in a typical year,” said Michael Maidment.

The food bank grows about one hundred thousand pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables annually for their 40-thousand users.

Maidment says they not only suffered by not being able to grow their produce, but they also received less in contributions from other farmers.

“We can typically see 60 to 70 thousand pounds of produce donated by local farms, those just aren’t there this year,” he said.

Maidment is hoping community members will step up to fill in some of the gaps by donating fresh foods, or money.

The next donation event for the Food Bank is the Holiday Food Drive which begins in November. Online donations are accepted through their website.