

CTV Ottawa





The inaugural RBC Run for the Kids has raised over $285,000 for CHEO.

More than 1,800 people laced up for a 5k and 10 k race in support of the local children's hospital. Many participants ran and walked the event as a family.

"“As the demand for mental health services continues to grow in all areas of the hospital, the importance of community support grows right along with it,” said Kevin Keohane, President and CEO of the CHEO Foundation."

The first RBC Race for the Kids was held in 2008 in New York and it has grown every year since. The Ottawa is one of 15 cities in eight countries to host the event in 2017. To date, the races have raised over $27.9 million for children and youth charities.

"We are so thrilled at the amazing turn out for our first year in the nation’s capital,” said Tina Sarellas, Regional President, RBC Royal Bank in a written statement.

“We couldn’t have picked a better partner than CHEO to help bring this event to life. The money raised today will help CHEO and their community partners reduce barriers many youth are facing by helping to identify mental health issues more quickly so youth can get the support they need sooner."

This year's event was deemed such a success that RBC has committed to funding the event through 2019.