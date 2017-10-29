

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa area is under a rainfall warning with a cold front moving slowly into Eastern Ontario today. 50 to 100 mm of rain is expected to fall by Monday morning.

Rain is expected to become heavy at times later in the evening as a strong low pressure area from the Atlantic crosses New England this evening and then goes into Southern Quebec and by Monday, according to environment Canada

The rain is expected to end by Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. There is still a 30 per cent chance it will return in the evening and continue Friday.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.