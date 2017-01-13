Queensway Carleton Hospital declares gastroenteritis outbreak
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 5:26PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 6:30PM EST
An infectious outbreak at the Queensway Carleton Hospital has left about a dozen patients with symptoms of gastroenteritis, the hospital said Friday evening.
The outbreak happened in one rehabilitation unit and one surgical unit, the hospital said in a news release.
"The hospital is taking all possible steps to stop the transmission of the virus, prevent any further infection, maintain bed availability and provide the best possible care to its patients," the statement said.
The hospital's bed capacity is "severely restricted."
The statement noted that more patients require isolation during peak flu and viral seasons, which has an impact on the hospital's number of available beds.
The dozen patients showing symptoms have been isolated and are only allowed one visitor each. Common areas have been restricted, and visitors are being asked not to seepatients at the hospital if they're not feeling well, and to wait 48 hours until symptoms clear.
