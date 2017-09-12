The Ottawa Senators are appealing for help to find Fredrik Claesson’s first NHL goal puck.

Claesson scored his first NHL goal during the Senators March 8 game in Dallas. The Sens won the game 5-2.

The Senators say a plaque with the puck and stick from Claesson’s first goal was lost during shipping.

A “great reward” is being offered to help find the memorabilia for Claesson.