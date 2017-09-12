Puck from Claesson's first NHL goal is missing
The Senators say a plaque with the puck and stick from Fredrik Claesson’s first goal was lost during shipping. (Ottawa Senators)
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2017 11:47AM EDT
The Ottawa Senators are appealing for help to find Fredrik Claesson’s first NHL goal puck.
Claesson scored his first NHL goal during the Senators March 8 game in Dallas. The Sens won the game 5-2.
A “great reward” is being offered to help find the memorabilia for Claesson.
Hey, it worked for Tom Brady…— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 12, 2017
Fredrik Claesson's first @NHL goal puck was lost during shipping.
Help us find it! Great reward! Please RT! pic.twitter.com/hFfBMWFcOb