

CTV Ottawa





Members of the public are urged to plan ahead and bring their patience with them as much of the core will be closed to cars on Canada Day.

Officials are asking the public to arrive two to three hours before their intended event. Two access points will be setup on Wellington Street, one at Elgin Street and another near O'Connor and Bank Street, where individuals looking to get on Parliament Hill will be screened by officers.

"We are encouraging the public to arrive earlier than normal so they can access the hill in time for the show they wish to see," said Mike O'Beirne, with the Parliamentary Protective Service.

Umbrellas, knives, scissors, aerosol cans, tripods and hard sided coolers are banned from Canada Day sites including Parliament Hill and Major's Hill Park.

In addition to the mandatory screening spots, a number of road closures will be in effect. Wellington Street will be the first to close from Sussex to about Kent starting at 6 a.m. on June 30th, 2017.

A full list of the closures can be found below.

From 5 am on June 30 to 12 am on July 2

Wellington Street, from Kent Street to MacKenzie Avenue

Wellington Street/Rideau Street eastbound, from MacKenzie Avenue to Sussex Drive/Colonel By Drive

Elgin Street southbound, from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Elgin Street northwest direction, from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Elgin Street eastbound direction, encroachment lane between the National War Memorial and the Colonel By Drive access ramp

Elgin Street westbound turning lane, from Queen Street to Albert Street

Metcalfe Street, from Wellington to Queen Street

O’Connor Street, from Wellington to Queen Street

Bank Street, from Wellington to Queen Street

Queen Street westbound, from Elgin Street to Metcalfe Street

From 6 am on July 1 to 3 am July 2

St. Patrick Street, from Sussex Drive to Alexandra Bridge

Murray Street, from Sussex Drive to Alexandra Bridge

Rideau Street, from Dalhousie Street to Sussex Drive

Sussex Drive southbound, from Boteler Street to St. Patrick Street

Sussex Drive, from Rideau Street to St. Patrick Street

MacKenzie Avenue, from Murray Street to Wellington Street

Colonel By Drive, from Rideau Street to Daly Street

Wellington Street, from Portage Bridge eastbound direction only to Sussex Drive

Eastbound on Wellington Street, from Lyon Street to Kent Street

Elgin Street, from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue

Metcalfe Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

O’Connor Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Bank Street, from Laurier Avenue to Vittoria Street

Kent Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street

Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street

Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street

Lady Grey Drive

Mackenzie King Bridge, from Elgin Street to Waller Street

George Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street

William Street, from York Street to George Street

York Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street

Byward Street, from George Street to Clarence Street

Clarence Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street

Parent Street, from Clarence Street to Murray Street

Street with No Name (Supreme Court of Canada), from Wellington Street to Vittoria Street

Vittoria Street, from Street with no Name to Bank Street

From 6 pm on July 1 to 3 am on July 2

Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street

Lorne Street, from Primrose Street to Albert Street

Primrose Street, from Booth Street to Lorne Street

Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street

Bay Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue, from Laurier Avenue to Sparks Street

Commissioner Street, from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Colonel By Drive, from Daly Street to Main Street

Daly Street, from Nicholas Street to Colonel By Drive

From 10 pm on July 1 to 3 am on July 2