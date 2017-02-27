A public information meeting will be held this evening to discuss an apparent rise in overdoses in Ottawa.

Officials from Ottawa Police, Ottawa Public Health and the Youth Services Bureau will be on hand.

The meeting was organized by Councillor Allan Hubley after learning about the death of 14-year-old Chloe Kotval earlier this month.

Meeting Details:

  • Kanata Recreation Complex
  • Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
  • 6:30 p.m.

 