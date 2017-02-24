

A medication used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose can be picked up at pharmacies without a prescription.

Ottawa Public Health released a detailed list Tuesday about where to obtain the life saving drug Naloxone. It is free of charge and available to anyone with a valid health care.

Naloxone has been used inreasingly by Ottawa Paramedics in recent months following a rise in overdoses, largely from fentanyl and other opioids. Right now paramedics are the only emergency responders with the drug, but the city is looking at getting it for Ottawa Fire Services.

In Ottawa, the drug is available at 87 participating pharmacies across town. Residents are asked to call ahead before visiting the pharmacy.

A full list can be viewed here: