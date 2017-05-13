

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Public Health is urging flood victims to test their well water before using or drinking it.

In a public service announcement issued Saturday, Ottawa Public Health said wells may be affected if the well head is below water level or if flood water is surrounding the well or is in your basement.

Residents who think flood water has infiltrated their well or septic tiles are urged not to use tap water or to flush the toilet.

Water sample bottles can be picked up at:

Community Hall at the R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Road

Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Drive

Royal Canadian Legion 616, 377 Allbirch Road.

Water samples can be dropped off at the Emergency Community Support Centres between noon and 8 p.m. Ottawa Public Health has arranged a courier service to pick up samples and take them to the Ontario Public Health Laboratory every day. Well water sample drop off centres across town will be accepting water samples every Tuesday across the city.

For locations and hours of drop off please check the schedule.

This announcement comes just hours after the city of Ottawa urged boaters to stay off the Ottawa River and to treat shore lines in communities like Constance Bay, Cumberland, Rockland and Fitzroy Harbour as "no-wake" zones. The city said this warning is being issued to help communities affected by the floods.