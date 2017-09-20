

CTV Ottawa





Public consultations are underway on long-term care homes in the City of Ottawa.

The first consultation took place on Wednesday at the Carleton Lodge. Three others are set to take place at other long-term care homes across the city. The city wants to collecting feedback from residents and their families. This comes after several disturbing incidents involving staff members. One resident was repeatedly hit by an employee of a long-term care facility operated by the City of Ottawa.

In an e-mail statement Janice Burelle, General Manager of Community and Social Services says, “The goal of these sessions is to receive feedback from those who are directly impacted by the care and well-being of residents in a private and confidential setting.”

Attendance at the consultations is only open to residents, families, staff and volunteers at City-run Long Term Care homes.

If a resident or family member is interested in attending a session, and has not received this information, the city says to contact the home at which their family member resides.