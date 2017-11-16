

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Public Health is dealing with a shortage of the nasal spray for vaccine for kids.

In a message on Twitter, the health agency said there was a provincial shortage of FluMist.

FluMist is a needle-free way of receiving the flu vaccine. A fine mist is sprayed into your nose rather than getting a needle. It has been approved for people aged 2 to 17 years.

Public Health says it continues to have a “good supply:” of injectable vaccine for children six months to 17-years-old.

Ottawa Public Health will host a community clinic today at the Sacred Heart High School. You can also get the flu shot on Monday at Ottawa City Hall.

The flu vaccine is also available at pharmacies in Ottawa and at your doctor’s office.