Provincial police looking for federal offender wanted on parole violation
Jason Lebreton is wanted on a parole violation. (OPP Handout)
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:15PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a federal offender wanted on breach of parole.
Authorities say he is known to frequent the Ottawa area as well as other parts of the province including Sudbury, Toronto, and Windsor.
37-year-old Jason Lebreton is serving four years and nine months for a slew of charges including theft, fraud, assault, and criminal harassment.
He's described as a white man, 5’9” and 192 pounds. He has brown eyes, black short hair, and scars on his chin and right forearm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Ottawa MPP introduces bilingualism bill
- Provincial police looking for federal offender wanted on parole violation
- 58-year-old man in critical condition after falling down staircase in Hintonburg
- Convicted killer Karla Homolka spent time in Montreal elementary school
- Ottawa Police to join panel to help improve response to sexual assaults, domestic violence