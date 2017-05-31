

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a federal offender wanted on breach of parole.

Authorities say he is known to frequent the Ottawa area as well as other parts of the province including Sudbury, Toronto, and Windsor.

37-year-old Jason Lebreton is serving four years and nine months for a slew of charges including theft, fraud, assault, and criminal harassment.

He's described as a white man, 5’9” and 192 pounds. He has brown eyes, black short hair, and scars on his chin and right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP.