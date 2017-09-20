

Ontario Provincial Police and Pembroke Police are investigating three separate fires that happened only hours apart in the same neighbourhood.

Police were first called to a residence on Murray Street just after 10:30 Tuesday night. A second fire broke out at 2:30 am Wednesday on Mary Street. Only minutes later, police were called to a third fire on Isabella Street, where a parked camper was also on fire.

Police consider the fires to be suspicious and the arson unit is investigating. No one was hurt.