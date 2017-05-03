

CTV Ottawa





CTV News has learned the Ontario government is set to announce a new jail for Ottawa as early as tomorrow. The new jail would replace the notorious Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on Innes Road. The troubled detention centre has been plagued by overcrowding and complaints of horrible living conditions.

The Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services is expected to release details tomorrow. Marie-France Lalonde is also the MPP for Ottawa Orleans.

The money for a new jail was set aside in the April 27th budget. Premier Kathleen Wynne confirmed to CTV News on budget day that an announcement for a new Ottawa jail was imminent.