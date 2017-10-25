

Prominent Ottawa restaurant owner and chef Matt Carmichael admits to sexually harassing women with inappropriate comments.

Carmichael issued a statement today to explain that he's been in therapy for drug and alcohol rehabilitation since June 2017.

Carmichael is co-owner of successful Ottawa restaurants in Ottawa including El Camino, Datsun and Riviera.

The statement says he has no longer has role in the daily business operations of his restaurants.

He has expressed his desire to speak out now about the harrassment as part of his recovery.

The last line of his statement reads. "In a clear state of sobriety I feel its full effect and to the women I have harassed, I apologize".

Full Statement:

"I have chosen to be in therapy for drug and alcohol rehabilitation since June 2017 and I am currently clean. I completed a 30 day program in Southern Ontario. I have handed over the operation of my business to the management team who acted immediately upon discovering my addiction. I have no role in the daily operations. I have sexually harassed women with inappropriate comments. My fiancée Kelly Landry and I have decided together to speak out about harassment as part of my recovery. I feel this is a crucial step in this process. In a clear state of sobriety I feel its full effect and to the women I have harassed, I apologize." -- Matt Carmichael