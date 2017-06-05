

Summer-time means sunshine... and road work, and those coming up from areas like Manotick are going to want to take note of construction on Prince of Wales.

Starting tonight, June 5, the work means overnight closures and lane reductions for the major route, which could complicate the drive until winter.

The City says the complete work, which runs from Strandherd up to Hunt Club Road, will be to widen the road and pave, to allow for better traffic, bike, and pedestrian flow.

They warn Prince of Wales will be closed to traffic heading north, between Strandherd Drive and Fallowfield Road, nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

However, at least one lane will be open heading south at all times, and signed detours will be in place for commuters.

They also say several intersections including Merivale Road and Hunt Club, will be getting new repairs, such as wider turning lanes and new traffic lights.

Officials are warning of sporadic closures at those intersections during construction, but state area residents will be warned ahead of time.