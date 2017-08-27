

A colourful display of pride weaved through the core Sunday for the 32nd Capital Pride Parade.

The parade is the largest, most anticipate part of Ottawa Capital Pride Week which celebrates Ottawa’s gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The annual event started at Gladstone Avenue at Bank Street, heading north on Kent Street until Laurier Avenue, then south on Bank Street until Somerset Avenue.

"The reason I march is because I want to be able to step outside my door wearing whatever I want and not be afraid of being called a faggot or have any other violence against me," said Ariel Sing.

Organizers were estimating an attendance of more than 100,00 people this year, including marchers and floats from more than 100 businesses and community groups. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first sitting Prime Minister to march in the parade. He was joined by the Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.

But this year's event was disrupted and held up for roughly 15 to 20 minutes by protesters chanting "Police are racist" and "black lives matter."

The group of about 20 people came with a list of demand for Capital Pride ranging from complimentary taxi chits, paratranspo and OC Transpo fares for people to a great commitment to funding for "black and radicalized youth to have floats and events coordinated and lead by black and racialized youth."

After speaking with organizers, the group began walking in the parade.