

Chris Holski, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The price of gas in Ottawa is going to keep climbing as we head into the long weekend.

That's according to analyst Dan McTeague of gasbuddy.com, who expects prices to rise above $1.30 a litre.

Gas Price Alert# Toronto #GTA #hamilton #LdnOnt #Ottawa #Ontario to ��an eye popping hike of 8 + cts/l HIKE Sat on top of Friday's 5 ct hike — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) August 31, 2017

McTeague says Ottawa can expect prices to rise by five cents on Friday, then another eight on Saturday.

The cost of filling up in the city has been on a steady climb this week, with many stations showing prices close to $1.18 a litre.

Earlier this week, McTeague suggested retailers could use the wholesale price increase caused by Hurricane Harvey as an excuse to raise prices to boost profit margins.

The shutdown of Texas refineries in the path of Hurricane Harvey continues.

They represent more than 15 per cent of the American refining capacity.

With files from CTV Ottawa