

CTV Ottawa





Tim Gadbois of Cornwall knows his grocery prices.

Gadbois was a contestant on the Price of Right and won at the Grocery Game to get to the final Showcase.

And when the other contestant bid way over in the final Showcase, Tim Gadbois won the $36 thousand grand prize including a brand new Nissan car.

" I was within four thousand dollars, and that's what won it for me,' Gadbois told CTV News

His wife Jocelyne joined him on stage in exuberation.

'it was an amazing experience, you can't describe it', she said.

Tim Gadbois was chosen during the audition stage at the start of taping of the long time popular CBS Television game show.

He defeated eight other contestants before winning the final Showcase.

Gadbois even had to spin the Price of Right Big Wheel twice to get to the final showcase.

The episode was taped in April and aired this week.

Tim and Jocelyne Gadbois are now smiling when they watch the Price is Right replay at their Cornwall home.