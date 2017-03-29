The case against Ottawa Police Constable Dan Montsion was before the court for the first time Wednesday.

Montsion, 36, did not appear in front of the judge, instead represented by his lawyer, after filing a ‘designation’ in court. Designations are very common in the Canadian court system, giving lawyers the right to appear for the accused until trial proceedings begin.

Two Crown Attorney’s from the Justice Prosecutions Unit in Toronto have been brought in to handle the case; the team handles all cases when charges are laid through Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit. An out-of-town Judge will also be assigned to hear the case , common practice in cases involving police officers.

Cst. Montsion was charged with manslaughter after Abdirahman Abdi, 37, died during his July 2016 arrest.

A judicial pre-trial has been set for May 1, with a remand date of May 10. Montsion will not be present for either appearance.