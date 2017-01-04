

CTV Ottawa





Thousands of hydro customers in Eastern Ontario and West Quebec remained without power Wednesday afternoon in the aftermath of the previous day's freezing rainfall.

In Ottawa, 4,380 customers were still without power as of 4 p.m. Most of the outages in Ottawa were scheduled to be resolved between 8 and 10 p.m. at the latest.

Hydro Ottawa said equipment was damaged in more than 100 locations across the city, and crews would work throughout the night to restore power.

In addition to regular employees, Hydro Ottawa contracted 35 arborists to work on tree trimming and clearing overhead lines across the city.

More than 27,000 Hydro One customers in Eastern Ontario were without power at 3 p.m., a number that had spiked since the morning.

For 12,000 people in the Ottawa Valley, near Arnprior and in surrounding areas, the outage is expected to last until 4 p.m. Thursday.

City of Ottawa crews dealt with at least three cases of downed power lines. including one on O'Connor Street that closed the road between Lewis and Gilmour for several hours. Trees weighed down by ice from Tuesday's freezing rain also fell and caused delays.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for Ottawa and the surrounding area just after 3 p.m.

The weather agency said a band but brief, but intense snow will move slowly southwards over the region this evening.

Two to four centimetres are expected before temperatures plunge Wednesday night to -16 C.

You can check the latest Hydro Ottawa updates by clicking here.

WARMING CENTRES

The city has opened two warming centres for people who are without power.

They are at the Heron Road Community Centre at 1480 Heron Road and the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre at 102 Greenview Avenue in Britannia.