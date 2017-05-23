

CTV Ottawa





A power outage at Tunney's Pasture is causing rush hour traffic delays on the Transitway and even stretching to the Parkdale Avenue ramp to Highway 417.

Hydro Ottawa says a truck collided into a street pole taking down power lines at Parkdale Avenue and Scott Street.

Almost 9 thousand customers are affected in an area stretching from Churchill Avenue to Preston Street.

Hydro Ottawa hopes to have power restored by 5 p.m.

OC Transpo says buses will be on detour routes in each direction.

UPDATE: +8700 customers affected. Crews are assessing extent of damage. ETA on restoration is 5 pm. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/F2lpyiC0g8 — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) May 23, 2017