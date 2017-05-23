Power outage causing traffic backlog on Transitway
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 3:42PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2017 6:47PM EDT
A power outage at Tunney's Pasture is causing rush hour traffic delays on the Transitway and even stretching to the Parkdale Avenue ramp to Highway 417.
Hydro Ottawa says a truck collided into a street pole taking down power lines at Parkdale Avenue and Scott Street.
Almost 9 thousand customers are affected in an area stretching from Churchill Avenue to Preston Street.
Hydro Ottawa hopes to have power restored by 5 p.m.
OC Transpo says buses will be on detour routes in each direction.
UPDATE: +8700 customers affected. Crews are assessing extent of damage. ETA on restoration is 5 pm. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/F2lpyiC0g8— Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) May 23, 2017
@JLeiper A truck has taken out the power lines at Scott & Parkdale. pic.twitter.com/GthiLkwbt2— Kitchissippi Ward (@KitchissippiOtt) May 23, 2017
