Get your shovels ready for some snow this weekend. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of eastern Ontario. A low pressure system will be moving across southern Ontario on Saturday that will bring significant snow or rain to this region. Officials are not sure the exact track but confirms there will be heavy precipitation of snow or rain, possibly a mix of both. The heaviest amount is expected during the day on Saturday and through the night, turning to flurries on Sunday. We will have more on this developing weather report as it becomes available. You can follow us here on the web, tune into News Talk Radio 580 CFRA, CTV Ottawa and CTV Ottawa Morning Live for all your updates.