Portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway re-opened this morning
A person is seen skating along the Rideau Canal Skateway on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 12:05PM EST
A portion of the world's largest skating rink re-opened this morning after being closed for more than a week.
A three kilometre stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway, from Bank Street bridge northward to the Concord Street rest area, opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. The skating conditions are listed as fair.
NCC crews continue to work on opening other sections as soon as possible.
The public is asked to stay off other areas of the canal and to respect the barricades in place.