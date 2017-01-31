

CTV Ottawa





A portion of the world's largest skating rink re-opened this morning after being closed for more than a week.

A three kilometre stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway, from Bank Street bridge northward to the Concord Street rest area, opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. The skating conditions are listed as fair.

NCC crews continue to work on opening other sections as soon as possible.

The public is asked to stay off other areas of the canal and to respect the barricades in place.