Operators of Lowertown’s unauthorized supervised injection site say they have no plans to shut down.

The park is located on Raphael Brunet Park on St Patrick Street. Operators say the city’s decision to open an interim site is a victory, but say they will continue to stay open for now, and are willing to help with the interim site

Tuesday, the City’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Isra Levy recommended Ottawa Public Health take immediate steps to open a temporary supervised injection site at the Ottawa Sexual Health Clinic on Clarence Street.

The supervised injection site would be run by the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, and be staffed by Ottawa Public Health employees. The proposed supervised injection site will operate seven days a week, with hours of operation to be confirmed.

Overdose Prevention Ottawa says over 500 people have used its pop-up safe injection site on St. Patrick Street since it opened in late August.