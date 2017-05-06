The Municipality of Pontiac in west Quebec has issued a mandatory evacuation order for multiple areas and roads.

They include:

Plages (Access by Père-Dominicains)

  • Bord-de-l’eau
  • Vieille pompe
  • Vacanciers
  • Voilier
  • Phare
  • Allen
  • Sapinière
  • du Lac
  • des Plages

Plage Baie Noire

  • Mésanges
  • Tourterelles
  • Goélands
  • Grues
  • Mallards
  • Outardes
  • De la Baie, secteur riverain

Quyon

  • Anne
  • John South of St-Patrick
  • Pointe-à-l’-indienne

Plage Charron

  • Rubis
  • Émeraude
  • Diamant
  • Saphir
  • Topaze
  • Ruisseau

Plage Carcajou

  • Trappeurs
  • Dion
  • Stanley

Breckenridge

The municipality calls it the "worst flooding in the past 100 years." Residents of the affected areas are being asked to leave immediately. Firefighters will be on scene at 4:00 pm Saturday to help vulnerable residents.

The Red Cross will be posted at the Luskville Library. All details can be found here.