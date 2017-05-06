

CTV Ottawa





The Municipality of Pontiac in west Quebec has issued a mandatory evacuation order for multiple areas and roads.

They include:

Plages (Access by Père-Dominicains)

Bord-de-l’eau

Vieille pompe

Vacanciers

Voilier

Phare

Allen

Sapinière

du Lac

des Plages

Plage Baie Noire

Mésanges

Tourterelles

Goélands

Grues

Mallards

Outardes

De la Baie, secteur riverain

Quyon

Anne

John South of St-Patrick

Pointe-à-l’-indienne

Plage Charron

Rubis

Émeraude

Diamant

Saphir

Topaze

Ruisseau

Plage Carcajou

Trappeurs

Dion

Stanley

Breckenridge

The municipality calls it the "worst flooding in the past 100 years." Residents of the affected areas are being asked to leave immediately. Firefighters will be on scene at 4:00 pm Saturday to help vulnerable residents.

The Red Cross will be posted at the Luskville Library. All details can be found here.