Pontiac issues mandatory evacuation order due to flooding
Parts of the Pontiac are now under a mandatory evacuation order. Residents are being asked to leave their homes immediately. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 1:14PM EDT
The Municipality of Pontiac in west Quebec has issued a mandatory evacuation order for multiple areas and roads.
They include:
Plages (Access by Père-Dominicains)
- Bord-de-l’eau
- Vieille pompe
- Vacanciers
- Voilier
- Phare
- Allen
- Sapinière
- du Lac
- des Plages
Plage Baie Noire
- Mésanges
- Tourterelles
- Goélands
- Grues
- Mallards
- Outardes
- De la Baie, secteur riverain
Quyon
- Anne
- John South of St-Patrick
- Pointe-à-l’-indienne
Plage Charron
- Rubis
- Émeraude
- Diamant
- Saphir
- Topaze
- Ruisseau
Plage Carcajou
- Trappeurs
- Dion
- Stanley
Breckenridge
The municipality calls it the "worst flooding in the past 100 years." Residents of the affected areas are being asked to leave immediately. Firefighters will be on scene at 4:00 pm Saturday to help vulnerable residents.
The Red Cross will be posted at the Luskville Library. All details can be found here.