

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a rollover on the Highway 15 just outside of Smiths Falls.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says just after 12 a.m. Sunday, OPP and Smiths Falls officers were called to a dispute. Upon officers’ arrival the man fled leading to a pursuit. The fleeing vehicle then rammed into two police cruisers and eventually crash on the highway near Golf Club Road.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact them.

The SIU is called on to investigate any time someone is killed or injured in an incident involving police.