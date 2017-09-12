

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting in the city's east end Tuesday evening.

Police say this happened at 260 Brittany Drive.

Ottawa Paramedics say they responded to the scene but would not confirm whether anyone had been hurt.

The Special Investigations Unit is called in to investigate when someone is injured or killed in an incident involving a police officer.

More to come.