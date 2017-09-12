Police watchdog called to investigate police-involved shooting
The Special Investigations unit has invoked its mandate after a police-involved shooting in the east end.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 7:34PM EDT
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting in the city's east end Tuesday evening.
Police say this happened at 260 Brittany Drive.
Ottawa Paramedics say they responded to the scene but would not confirm whether anyone had been hurt.
The Special Investigations Unit is called in to investigate when someone is injured or killed in an incident involving a police officer.
More to come.