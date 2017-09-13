

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police are warning the public and merchants about an ongoing fraud scam.

Small business retailers are being defrauded over the phone by people using stolen credit cards. The scam involves a phone sale of food or gifts, under the premise of a gift for a family member. It always includes the demand for cash to be placed with the order. The person pays over the phone with a credit card, and the item is then picked up at the business. The card is later deemed to be stolen.

Anyone who has been a victim of such a scam can report it to police by calling 613-236-1222, ext. 7300 or filing a report online with Ottawa police. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call police.