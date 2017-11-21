

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police have tracked down the car they believes was involved in a serious hit and run in Little Italy on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics said a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on the corner of Preston Street and Pamilla Street.

According to paramedics, the woman suffered a life-threatening head injury and was rushed, unconscious, to the trauma centre.

14:23 F20s pedestrian struck by car at Preston & Pamilla. Life threatening head injury. Pt unconscious and in critical condition at Trauma Centre. @OttawaPolice investigating. #ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) November 20, 2017

Ottawa Police were looking for a grey, four-door Honda Civic with lower bumper damage on the front passenger side, damage to the front passenger headlight and possibly to the windshield.

The police investigation is now trying to determine who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Traffic Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 2481 or anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or downloading the Ottawa Police iOS app.