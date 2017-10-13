Police seize drugs, handgun in drug investigation; two men, one woman charged
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 5:19PM EDT
Ottawa Police say two men and a woman in their 20's have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation.
The investigation lasted several weeks; it ended Thursday with search warrants executed at two homes in Ottawa.
Police say cocaine, crack, pills, a loaded handgun (a .357 S&W Magnum) and over 100 bullets were seized.
Abdukerim Hussein, 22; Jordan Noel, 27; and Phoebe Abyseu, 26, are facing drug trafficking charges.
Noel and Abyesu are also charged with firearms offenses.