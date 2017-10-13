

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say two men and a woman in their 20's have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation lasted several weeks; it ended Thursday with search warrants executed at two homes in Ottawa.

Police say cocaine, crack, pills, a loaded handgun (a .357 S&W Magnum) and over 100 bullets were seized.

Abdukerim Hussein, 22; Jordan Noel, 27; and Phoebe Abyseu, 26, are facing drug trafficking charges.

Noel and Abyesu are also charged with firearms offenses.