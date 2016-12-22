

Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion on Lyon Street.Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 17, 2016.

Two suspects approached the door to a unit of a building along the 200 block of Lyon Street.

When the occupant came to the door he was sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher, and then pushed to the floor. A demand was made for prescriptions drugs thought to be on hand.

One of the suspects was injured at the scene while fleeing and remains in hospital with a serious injury. He has not been charged in the incident. The victim was unharmed.

Police seized a duffle bag with a sawed-off shotgun that was left behind.

Only one suspect remains unidentified. He is described as a white man, with short black hair with facial hair. He was wearing a dark coat with white stripes on the back of his shoulders.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery, or any robbery, is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.