Police are hoping you can help them track down a missing inmate out on parole.

Daniel Pilon, 52, is white, 6'3 and 282lbs and is known to frequent the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Pilon has full tattoo sleeves on both arms and wears glasses.

He is currently on long term supervision after finishing a five-year sentence for robbery, strangling someone and forcible confinement.

This is the second time in less than three months that he has been wanted for breaching his parole.

Anyone who may have spotted Pilon should contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.