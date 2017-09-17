

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec provincial police are asking the public’s help in finding someone they believe is an important witness to a murder and parental abduction that led to an Amber Alert Thursday.

He was reportedly seen in the Rouyn-Noranda area with the suspect in the abduction.

Sûreté du Québec say they believe the man is 40 years old. He’s described as white, about 5'6" and weighs about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and a thick brown beard.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

The suspect in the abduction has been taken to the Ottawa Civic Hospital after suffering what police say are self-inflicted injuries at the Ontario Provincial Police Renfrew detatchment.