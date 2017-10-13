

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police are hoping you can help identify a couple of men suspected of robbing a bank.

According to police, three men went into a bank in the Trainyards area at 3:10 p.m. on September 18th and demanded cash.

The men got an undisclosed amount of cash and took off.

Police have arrested Nur Said, 18, and charged him with robbery.

The other two suspects are described as being in their late teens, black, 5'11 with skinny builds and were each wearing baseball hats and do-rags. Police have released images of one of the additional suspects being sought in hopes of identifying him.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.