Police seek suspect accused of forcibly confining, sexually assaulting senior
33-year-old Marwan Ahmad is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 160 lbs, 5'7" , balding on top and back of head, and possibly with a goatee. (Ottawa Police)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 4:57PM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for help tracking down a man accused of confining and sexually assaulting an 80-year-old man.
33-year-old Marwan Ahmad is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.
The alleged victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
POLICE DESCRIPTION:
- Middle Eastern male, approximately 160 lbs (73 kg), 5'7" (170 cm), balding on top and back of head, and possibly with a goatee. He was last known to be wearing a black waist-length jacket, black pants and shoes, carrying a brown brief case and a dark suitcase.