Ottawa Police are asking for help tracking down a man accused of confining and sexually assaulting an 80-year-old man.

33-year-old Marwan Ahmad is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.

The alleged victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

POLICE DESCRIPTION:

- Middle Eastern male, approximately 160 lbs (73 kg), 5'7" (170 cm), balding on top and back of head, and possibly with a goatee. He was last known to be wearing a black waist-length jacket, black pants and shoes, carrying a brown brief case and a dark suitcase.