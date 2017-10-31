

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police are hoping you can help them identify a man wanted for robbing a south end bank.

According to police, the lone suspect walked in to a bank on Alta Vista Drive near Bank Street and demanded cash before taking off.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as being black, about 25 years old and six feet tall. He was wearing a black and grey Old Navy hoodie, dark pants, a baseball hat, gloves and beige boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.