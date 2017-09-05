

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a woman says she was sexually assaulted in her apartment building.

Officers were called to Riverside Dr. near Smyth Rd. at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

They say a man approached a female and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft 10 inches to 6 feet tall (178 cm to 183 cm), thin build, wearing a black baseball cap, creamy white sweater with zipper and face up collar, blue ripped jeans rolled at the bottom, and black shoes.