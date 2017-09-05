Police seek sex assault suspect
The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft 10 inches to 6 feet tall (178 cm to 183 cm), thin build, wearing a black baseball cap, creamy white sweater with zipper and face up collar, blue ripped jeans rolled at the bottom, and black shoes. (Ottawa Police)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 3:53PM EDT
Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a woman says she was sexually assaulted in her apartment building.
Officers were called to Riverside Dr. near Smyth Rd. at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
They say a man approached a female and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft 10 inches to 6 feet tall (178 cm to 183 cm), thin build, wearing a black baseball cap, creamy white sweater with zipper and face up collar, blue ripped jeans rolled at the bottom, and black shoes.