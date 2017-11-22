

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police are hoping you can help them track down a missing teen.

Michelle Tait, 14, was last seen on November 11th in the South Keys area and may have also been spotted in Gatineau.

She is an indigenous woman, 5'1 with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Michelle was last seen wearing a bandana, black winter jacket, black pants and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.