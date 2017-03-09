

Ottawa Police





The Ottawa Police Service is asking for assistance in locating missing male, Pierre Legault age 49 of Ottawa. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Pierre went missing on March 4th, 2017 in the evening, and was last seen in the area of the O'Connor and Patterson Ave. in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood.

Pierre is a described as white male, 6ft tall, bald, wears glasses. There is no clothing description available for him. Pierre is possibly driving a 4-door white Hyundai Elantra GT license BZRT716.

If you know where Pierre currently is, please immediately contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222 x 2355 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.