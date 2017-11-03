

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to locate 67-year-old Arthur Whelan. He has a medical condition and his family are concerned for his safety. Mr. Whelan is described as white, 5'9" with a medium build. He has white hair and false teeth. Mr. Whelan was last seen on November 2 around 10am in the Dalhousie Street and George Street area of the ByWard Market. He was wearing a red t-shirt, grey and black sweater and blue jeans. Whelan normally wears a medical alert bracelet/necklace and may be wearing glasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.