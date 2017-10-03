

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating 91-year-old Gabriele Giamberardino. The elderly man was last seen Monday, October 2 on Riverside Drive near Billings Bridge around 10:45pm. Mr. Giamberardino is described as white, about 5' 6" with a slim build and white hair. He has a 2016 red Mazda 6 with an Ontario licence place: BAAC 519.

If you have any information on Mr. Giamberardino, Ottawa Police ask you contact them immediately at 613-230-6211.