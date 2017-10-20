

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them identify a man wanted for robbing a downtown gas station.

According to police, a man walked into the gas station on Rideau St at King Edward on October 14th at 7 p.m. and demanded cash.

He told the clerk that he was carrying a knife and kept one hand in his pocket.

There was a brief struggle before he got the money and took off.

The clerk suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, 35 to 40 years old, six feet tall, well-kept with a dark brown faux-hawk and a short goatee.

He spoke English but had a slight accent and he may have a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.