Police seek gas station robbery suspect
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 10:55AM EDT
The Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them identify a man wanted for robbing a downtown gas station.
According to police, a man walked into the gas station on Rideau St at King Edward on October 14th at 7 p.m. and demanded cash.
He told the clerk that he was carrying a knife and kept one hand in his pocket.
There was a brief struggle before he got the money and took off.
The clerk suffered minor injuries.
The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, 35 to 40 years old, six feet tall, well-kept with a dark brown faux-hawk and a short goatee.
He spoke English but had a slight accent and he may have a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.