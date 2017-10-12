

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them identify some suspects involved in a swarming last month.

According to police, two girls went into the McDonalds on Rideau Street on September 8th around 7:30 p.m. when they were approached by a group of people.

The girls were reportedly followed outside by the group of 11 and that's when a fight broke out and one girl had her purse taken.

Police have released photos in the hopes that the suspects can be identified.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.