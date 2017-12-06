

Jenn Pritchard, The Canadian Press





Police are hoping you can help them track down a driver who hit a teen and took off.

According to police, a 13 year-old-boy was delivering newspapers at the corner of Kennevale Drive and Hennepin Street at 4:30 p.m. on November 30th when he was hit by a black car.

The boy suffered just minor injuries.

Police are hoping to chat with the driver to get their version of the story.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Alain Boucher, of the Collision Investigation Unit, at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.