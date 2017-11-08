

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police are hoping you can help identify a couple of men accused of trying to rob an east end gas station.

On October 16th, just before 11:30 p.m., the men reportedly walked into a gas station on Montreal and Ogilvie and demanded cash.

Their attempts were quickly thwarted as another customer walked in so they took off with nothing.

No one was injured.

The first suspect is described as being black, around 20-years-old, between 5'6 and 5'10 with a slim build and no facial hair. He was wearing a black coat and black pants with a white stripe up each side.

The second suspect was black, about 20-years-old, 6'0 with a slim build and no facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes or boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.