Police searching for SUV after hitting pedestrian
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 2:44PM EST
Ottawa Police are looking for a SUV after it hit a pedestrian on Ogilvie Road earlier this month.
Police say it happened on December 8th around 12:50 pm.
A black SUV backed out of a residence in the 2300 section of Ogilvie Road, hitting an 87-year-old woman.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she remains in critical condition.
The driver of the black SUV has not been identified.
Anyone with information asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.
