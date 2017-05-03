

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect who smashed the front window of the popular Italian Fine Food shop La Bottega in the Byward Market.

Security video shows a man heading to the front of the store and kicking in one of the front window panels.

"In my view, this relates to the "broken window theory'. Unfortunately, a problem like this won't be fixed by replacing a piece of glass, says Rocco Nicastro of La Bottega.

It's not clear whether he was injured as the video shows him pausing to take his foot out of the broken glass.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

La Bottega's front window was replaced by mid-afternoon.

More to come...