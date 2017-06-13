Police searching for missing woman Zimi Hu
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:03PM EDT
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly woman.
Police say Zimi Hu, 84, was last seen in the 900 block of Somerset Street around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
She's described as an Asian woman, about 5-foot-1, with black and grey hair to the neckline, long sleeve yellow jacket, red t-shirt.
She walks every day, and also commutes by OC transpo bus. Her family is concerned for her safety
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.