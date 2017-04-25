

CTV Ottawa





Police are asking for the public's help finding an elderly man who went missing earlier this month.

Michael Maguire, 80, went missing on April 15 and was last seen on Montreal Road, according to police.

He's described as a 5-foot-9 white male, 161 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. Police say there is concern for his health.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service 613-236-1222 x 2355.